On a business trip, on vacation? Choose a Surface and take advantage of Microsoft Store offers and benefits

Pro 7, Laptop Go and Go 2 are the Surface devices that, in our opinion, best suit the needs of work or leisure mobility. In addition, they enjoy interesting discounts and promotions in the Microsoft Store.

What should you demand from a device to make it productive on your business or leisure trips? Sufficient power and performance to meet any technical requirement, global versatility in favor of comfort of use, energy autonomy for all the hours you need and compact dimensions and light weight so that both transporting and handling the equipment does not suppose any inconvenience.

From Microsoft’s Surface family, the Pro 7, Laptop Go and Go 2 models fit perfectly with these premises. Let’s see below its most relevant technical characteristics taking into account, in addition, that in the Microsoft Store they are currently available with a series of interesting offers and advantages.

Surface Pro 7: an invitation to create wherever you want



Ultra thin, ultra powerful and ultra versatile, the Surface Pro 7 is arguably the most comprehensive mobile authoring device out there. It provides great comfort and productivity of use thanks to its great built-in support, the Keyboard Cover and the Surface Pen, which are extremely sensitive. Its screen is 12.3 ”and integrates Intel Core processors of portable class up to 10th generation.

Therefore, great power at all levels that, however, does not affect autonomy: up to 10.5 hours of battery life. Another very important detail in these terms of mobility and telework / training is that it is capable of videoconferencing with HD quality and professional sound (it equips its own studio microphones).

Microsoft Store Promotion: Surface Pro 7 Essentials Pack: Includes a choice of Surface Pro 7, a discounted Type Cover, and a 15-month subscription to Microsoft 365 for the price of 12. Plus, you can save 20% on optional accessories like a pencil, mice, headphones or a stand and up to 50% in a wide variety of cases and sleeves.

Surface Laptop Go: up to 13 hours of battery life and a weight of just 1 kg

This laptop features a 12.4 ”touch screen and PixelSense technology, which optimizes the overall playback of content and its tactile power. It is a true masterpiece of engineering since, despite its ultra compact dimensions and light weight, it houses a battery capable of offering a range of up to 13 hours.

It is also a very remarkable fact, because the Laptop Go can equip an Intel processor up to 10th generation i5, that is, power to spare. It also has a finger scanner for intelligent unlocking.

Microsoft Store Promotion: Special discounts on select Surface Laptop Go models through June 30 in the Microsoft Store.

Surface Go 2: a 2-in-1 that can handle it all

It is a multifaceted tablet that becomes a complete laptop just by attaching the Surface Keyboard Cover. A whole 10.5 ”device with a resolution optimized at 220 dpi, so the visual content is displayed in all its detail; In its sound aspect, it equips Dolby Audio technology.

It is a paragon of technical faculties for just over 500 gr and an autonomy of, attention, up to 10 hours. A version with LTE Advanced connectivity is available, which is the ultimate in versatility. All this from only € 459 euros in Microsoft Store.

Microsoft Store Promotion: Get up to 10% off Surface Go 2 at Microsoft Store until June 23.