Exactly 21 years ago, there was one of the most remarkable games of the Palmeiras title campaign in the 1999 Libertadores. On May 12 of that year, Verdão beat Corinthians on penalties, in the quarterfinals, and eliminated the archrival of the continental competition for the first time – the feat would be repeated in the semifinals of the following season, also on penalties.

After winning 2-0 at Morumbi, with goals from Oséas and Rogério, Verdão lost the derby of the return by the same score. Edílson opened the scoring for the alvinegros in the 31st minute of the first half and was sent off with the left-back Junior 12 minutes later, when both were involved in confusion. At nine in the second half, Ricardinho scored another. The decision went to penalties, and Marcos defended the charges from Dinei and Vampeta.

Palmeiras beat Corinthians on penalties and advanced to be the 1999 Libertadores champion (Arquivo Lance!)

Check out the video published by Palmeiras with the penalties of 21 years ago:

Check the technical sheet of the match held on May 12, 1999:

DATASHEET

CORINTHIANS (2) 2 X 0 (4) PALM TREES

Location: Morumbi, São Paulo

Date: 5/12/1999

Referee: Oscar Roberto Godói (SP)

Yellow cards: Vampeta and Marcelinho Carioca (COR); Rogério, Cléber and Alex (PAL)

Red cards: Edílson (43 ‘/ 1 ° T) and Júnior (43’ / 1 ° T)

Goals: Edílson (31 ‘/ 1st Q) (1-0); Ricardinho (9 ‘/ 2º T) (2-0)

Penalty shootout:

COLOR: Rincón and Silvinho converted; Vampeta and Dinei lost

PAL: Arce, Evair, Rogério and Zinho converted

CORINTHIANS: Mauritius; Índio (Rodrigo), Gamarra, Nenê and Silvinho; Vampeta, Rincón, Ricardinho (Amaral) and Marcelinho Carioca; Edílson and Fernando Baiano (Dinei). Coach: Oswaldo de Oliveira

PALM TREES: Marcos; Arce, Júnior Baiano, Cléber and Júnior; César Sampaio, Galeano (Euller), Zinho and Alex (Rogério); Paulo Nunes and Oséas (Evair). Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari

