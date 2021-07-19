Omri Casspi, the first Israeli player to play in the NBA, retires

A remarkable basketball career is behind us. Omri casspi today announced his retirement from basketball. He leaves behind an undeniable milestone in his country, that of being the first Israeli player in history to play in the NBA.

That feat for Israel’s basketball occurred in October 2009. A young Casspi made his debut with the Kings after being selected 23rd in the draft.

Then came a long career in the NBA that spanned a decade, 10 years in which he played in Kings (in two stages), Cavaliers, Rockets, Pelicans, Timberwolves, Warrios and Grizzlies, a team with which he closed his tour of the American league. in 2019.

Casspi, who is retiring at the age of 33, lived his best moments in the Kings, a team for which he played 306 of the 588 games he played in the regular season, 588 games in which he averaged 7.9 points and 4 rebounds, starting in 145 times.

The forward had a prolific NBA career, but he always had the thorn of not having been able to play a single playoff game.

In 2019 he returned to his country to play in Maccabi Tel Aviv, a historic squad in which he already played before making the jump to the NBA and in which he has remained for the last 2 seasons.

Casspi also played 61 Euroleague matches in his career and was international with the Israel national team.