OMNI CT launches the first product of its kind to convert waste into hydrogen in the fight against climate change

The Larsen and Lam Climate Initiative contributes 35 million USD to the purchase of a state-of-the-art plant to be located in California

Today, OMNI Conversion Technologies Inc. (OMNI CT) announced the first sale of its novel waste-to-hydrogen product. The Larsen and Lam Climate Initiative, a foundation backed by philanthropists Chris Larsen and Lyna Lam, has pledged $ 35 million to launch this innovative technology in the fight against climate change. OMNI CT’s first commercial plant in production will use a blend of non-recyclable Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), currently landfilled, to produce carbon negative hydrogen in California.

New technologies are essential in the fight against climate change. While low-cost solar electricity was a dream just a decade ago, its current impact is far-reaching. The investment from the Larsen and Lam Climate Initiative will accelerate the global adoption of OMNI CT technology.

“Low or zero CO2 fuels are critical to achieving a decarbonized economy. OMNI CT has created a pioneering product that can have an immediate global impact. That is why we are pleased to work with your team to bring this technology to the California market. as our first Larsen and Lam Climate Initiative project, “said Chris Larsen, co-founder of the Larsen and Lam Climate Initiative and Ripple.

“With the growing global interest in hydrogen and biofuels, and as the urgency around the climate change crisis increases, the time is ripe to launch our product in the fight against climate change. We have invested 15 years and 400 million to perfect it. We are very pleased to be working with the Larsen and Lam Climate Initiative, who not only understands but shares our vision for the future, “said Rod Bryden, CEO of OMNI CT.

Professor Daniel Kammen, Chairman of the Energy and Resources Group at the University of California, Berkeley, commented that zero-carbon fuels are a critical part of the aggressive path to a clean economy. As California seeks to build a vibrant zero-carbon economy, Omni technology is an exciting addition that will solve multiple problems at once.

The Omni 200 ™ GPRS ™ waste-to-hydrogen product can produce approximately 5,000 tons of carbon negative hydrogen each year, from 200 tons of unsorted, non-recyclable garbage per day. Hydrogen is produced in the city where it is needed and the waste is diverted from the landfill to OMNI CT and disposed of without emissions to the atmosphere and without leaving any waste. The energy from the garbage replaces the electricity needed to make green hydrogen. The circular hydrogen produced could power around 550 hydrogen-powered city buses at a lower cost than the current cost of using gasoline or diesel.

The purchase was financed and signed on April 21, 2021 with the goal of being in production in California and converting municipal solid waste into hydrogen by the end of 2023.

About OMNI CT

OMNI CT is an Ottawa, Canada-based company that has developed its own technology by designing, building, testing and operating a complete trade demonstration plant between 2007 and 2014. The proprietary process converts any solid energy material into OmniSyngas ™ to produce clean green hydrogen, biofuels, synthetic natural gas, chemicals or electricity for the circular economy.

The robust and efficient OMNI200 ™ GPRS ™ from OMNI CT is providing a unique solution to meet decarbonization goals.

The OMNI200 ™ (Gasification & Plasma Refining System, GPRS ™) Gasification and Plasma Refining System

The OMNI200 ™ GPRS ™ unit is proven on an industrial scale. It is a complete and integrated system, delivered on site in large modules, rather than being built on site. It receives and converts, at a rate of 200 tons per day (67,000 tons per year), a wide variety and mix of energy waste into a clean and consistent synthesis gas with a predictable calorific value and composition. The H2 / CO ratio can be adapted to the final application. Multiple units can easily be combined for larger plants.

OmniSyngas ™

OmniSyngas ™ is a forerunner in the production of hydrogen and biofuels. Solid urban waste has a biogenic content greater than 50%. This will produce green fuels and avoid sending methane to landfills. Since methane has 25 times the greenhouse gas effect of CO2, these fuels can be produced with a negative carbon footprint. It can be further reduced by capturing and storing CO2 in syngas.

