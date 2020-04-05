Years go by and the Colombian Shakira continues to impress us more and more … It is that, every day she seems to get more beautiful … How lucky is Piqué!

April 05, 2020

Years go by and the Colombian Shakira continues to impress us more and more … It is that, every day it seems to get more beautiful … How lucky is Piqué!

With more than a decade of musical career, the Colombian gold, known worldwide, raises sighs where she is going.

And it is not only for her beauty, which is obvious, but for her particular style of dancing and her masterful voice, which leaves us all “gross, deaf, blind and dumb”.

Already touching the forty-two mother of two, Shakira She is one of the most beautiful women on the globe … Beauty!

But in this photo he left us far … We don’t know, but we think that this purple pants is magic … See it for yourself and tell us what you think! Does this outfit pass the test?

.