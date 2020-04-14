Fans of American rap star Post Malone are terribly concerned about him, due to a number of the artist’s strange behaviors.

There is a terrible concern among the followers of this 24-year-old, who since 2015 has managed to become one of the most important stars of this urban genre.

Known for his taste in parties, “Posty“, as he is also known, he had assured that he was going to put them a little aside and resume a little more calm life.

But apparently this did not happen. In a series of recently offered concerts, he was practically seen crawling across the floor of the stage.

Besides, Post Malone He has made very strange movements with his eyes, which could indicate that he is a little more intoxicated than usual … Check out this compilation video!

