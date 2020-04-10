Thalía has always shown that she is one of the Mexican singers who has managed to turn on social networks by uploading some mini videos that cause controversy leaving several smiling.

Without a doubt, the interpreter of “Amor a la mexicana” knows how to win the hearts of her fans in each of her Instagram posts, but this time the famous artist decided to find new ways to keep her followers surprised and whoops she did it. !

Through her official Instagram account, we see in a funny video the beautiful Thalia boast an original jumpsuit with very particular details and is that the costume is made from a fabric that had printed photos of the famous singer. Wau, what an imagination!

This fantastic garment was designed by the Venezuelan artist Alejandro Fajardo, he gave that he had received the beautiful Thalia from his great designer friend.

In addition, the famous singer claimed that she had the costume saved for a special moment, so she considered that it was the right time to show it to her fans.

“And that I find this gift that Alejandro Fajardo sent me with love for months! I finally put it on! It amuses me a lot, especially in these days that I am at home, when we have to look for joy in moments where anguish and uncertainty want to make an appearance! ” Thalia in the description.

Of course, the publication so far has added more than 100,000 likes and thousands of comments from fans, praising the charismatic artist for how good the jumpsuit looks in her perfect figure.

