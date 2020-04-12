Thalía is a victim of life’s stumbling blocks

April 12, 20206: 09 AM

Thalía is a talented and multifaceted woman, who stands out for her impressive beauty, charisma and for her talent, she is also a writer, composer and businesswoman, she is undoubtedly a woman full of virtues

The singer is internationally recognized as the Latin artist who has sold more than millions of records, and has also been distinguished with her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood.

But as everything is not the color of roses, Thalía has been criticized on many occasions on social networks for her consecutive after feet on stage, investigating a little more on the subject we find a video where you can clearly see one or another mishap of the which the singer has been the protagonist.

There is no doubt that this video has a lot of material to cut, but this time we highlight the moment where Thalía exposes her ‘friends’ on the stage, so she has to withdraw from it.

It is evident that the singer has gone through a very embarrassing moment on stage, especially when her crop top was raised when she raised her hand to hold the microphone.

