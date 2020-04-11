This impressive photo of Shakira was taken by someone very special for the famous Colombian.Here you will discover who it is!

April 10, 2020 10:20 p.m.

In these days of confinement, the beautiful blonde was taking advantage of those days to fully enjoy activities that she cannot do in her daily routine, due to her busy musical schedule.

During the year, the talented Colombian does not have the opportunity to share so many hours a day to be with her small children, since between tours, trips and concerts the couple of Pique He leads an extremely busy life.

Shakira and his precious children take advantage to enjoy with his mother every minute of the day, and to demonstrate it the wife of Gerard Piqué He shared on his Instagram a beautiful moving image that surprised everyone.

In the image appears Shakira in blue pajamas, sitting by the stairs of her mansion as if she had just gotten up and completely disheveled. “I think my son Sasha He wants to be a photographer ”, commented the interpreter of“ January Day ”.

And, as expected, his admirers soon flattered the extraordinary beauty of Shakira.

The postcard was quickly disseminated on all social networks, reaching show portals and fanpages of Shakira. Currently adding more than a million likes.

