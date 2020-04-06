After the breakup with singer Justin Bieber, nothing was easy for Selena Gómez. Still, in 2019, he reinvented himself as an artist and released two new musical themes that were a resounding success. Although everything seems not to be on track. See what he confessed on networks!

April 06, 20209: 43 AM

Singer and actress Selena Gomez was the new protagonist of the live shows of Miley Cyrus through Instagran. Beyond talking about his career, he confessed something very important and unpublished for his fans.

The 27-year-old singer surprised by declaring for the first time her bipolarity. He explained that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after a visit to the McLean Psychiatric Hospital in Massachusetts.

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gómez live on IG.

This explained the reason “why he had suffered various depressions and anxieties over the years.”

“When I go to learn more about it, it really helps me. It doesn’t scare me, once I know, and I think people do. He had to pretend he was fine. But then I would get mad as a girl, a teenager. I just wanted to know everything about this, and that took away my fears, “acknowledged Selena Gómez.

The breakup with the singer and now husband of Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, It was a very important episode in the life of Selena Gómez, which marked a before and after in the life of the American and she has recognized it on more than one occasion. The singer is applauded for moving on, an idol!

The bipolarity It is a mental condition in which a person has marked or extreme changes in mood. The periods of feeling sad or depressed can alternate with periods of feeling very happy and active or grumpy and irritable.

