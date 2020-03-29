Rosalía lets us see how spectacular her rubberized suit is

March 29, 20209: 42 a.m.

Rosalía Vila Tobella better known as Rosalía is a 26-year-old Spanish singer and producer who has become known throughout Latin America for her musical themes that have had resounding success

In addition to the aforementioned, the singer Rosalía has been caught in various controversies because on one occasion she was romantically related to the also singer Bad Bunny.

Recently, we have observed in his Instagram profile a video that has surprised everyone because we can see how Rosalía looks in a well-gummed white suit that reveals her most notable attributes.

And as if that will not be enough we can see that Rosalía looks very good although there is something in particular that has changed, we refer to her nails because they are not the length in which she is used to. What happened to her?

Among the comments on the video, we highlight: “How beautiful you are, my love. Jaajjajaja, you are unique, little girl” “From Argentina … it is a pleasure to enjoy her beauty … and an excellent voice …” “With how well your nails look Natural, I do not know how you can put on such fake ones each day longer and uglier (an appreciation without bad faith). And for the record that I love you e? You strike me as an impressive artist. And your songs are incredible ”

