Karol G did not hesitate a minute to do his thing

April 12, 20209: 59 AM

The Colombian and urban music singer Karol G has caused controversy on social networks with her behavior on stage as she has undoubtedly shown that she is capable of doing many things.

This fact occurred in his last performance on stage. Karol G decided from one moment to another to show his tail to the public on his back while laughing.

The most surprising thing is that her boyfriend Anuel AA was right on the platform, so many wonder if the singer supports this type of behavior.

In addition, Karol G’s look caught the attention of all the media because the yellow color helps Karol G to highlight her beauty.

We don’t have an exact date for his next concert yet, but chances are when he does it will leave all his fans open-mouthed.

