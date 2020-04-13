Karol G and Anuel AA announce to everyone their terrible situation

Karol G and Anuel AA are considered the couple of the moment, today they are one of the most listened artists and thanks to their great successes and collaborations they have managed to captivate everyone with their love.

Karol G and Anuel AA spend their time in confinement together and that is why they have decided to share a very funny video where the singer writes a post highlighting “This confinement has us crazy”. Without a doubt, the microbes have traumatized the little baby in her daily life.

This funny video was recorded in Miami in the Colombian’s apartment. Did you know? In it we can see in detail the day to day of Karol G and Anuel AA and they look very fun!

In the same way, the singers show how to make a difficult moment fun. It is also appreciated that when carrying out their daily routine activities they hear a voice that alerts them and immediately regret the action.

It should be noted that the video has more than 8 million views, and many comments among which we highlight: “Hahaha this is even locked up we are in paranoia”, “Too funny I love you!”, “Anuel put on the mask of versace” .

