The beautiful singer let us see her rear when going up on stage without realizing it

Jlo is characterized by showing off a great body, at all times she looks very attractive, and as if that were not enough she has a melodious voice, also stands out for her dance skills.

The Pop diva shared with her fans a video behind the scenes where she is happily waiting for her moment to walk the runways of the Versace show, in addition JLo is wearing an incredible green dress with barely visible jaguar prints.

Jlo always surprises us with her incredible beauty, this time wearing a green dress with a very low neckline on the back, which almost allows us to see her rear, perhaps she does not know but her rear remained safe.

At 50 years old, the diva is at her best, always looking like a goddess. As a curious fact, we commented that it was used by Jlo in 2000 during the Grammy Awards.

For its part, Versace announced a Google search for the “jungle dress Versace”, feeling guilty for the circulated pitas, for this reason Versace intoned: “The Royal Jungle Dress”, and therefore appeared with the updated version of the iconic dress .

.