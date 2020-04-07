Although the rumors speak of a secret romance between J Balvin and Rosalía, without a doubt, the reggaetonero already has his heart occupied with another person. It is so cute!

Since its collaboration with Rosalia In the song ‘Con Altura’, much has been said about J Balvin and a possible love bond.

A few days ago, during an interview on Instagram, he was asked about which Spanish singer he would choose to spend these weeks and without a doubt, Rosalía replied.

But in these times, J Balvin did not really choose the interpreter of ‘Con Altura’, but a cute, furry little creature who wins thousands of likes.

The dog is called Happiness, isn’t it a beautiful name? J Balvin, in addition to the new puppy, has another more long dog, named Enzo. Worship animals!

Both pets, who are actually like their children, stole J Balvin’s heart. Rosalia will have to wait!

