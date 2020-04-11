All Greeicy Rendón fans know her love for animals, but her last photo is too much! Look at her and you will explode with emotion.

Little pigs, a cow, dogs, cats, horses, even chickens! All this makes up the artist’s garden (almost a farm) Greeicy Rendón.

The singer of ‘Aguardiente’ lives these weeks with them and her boyfriend Mike Bahia. Share photos of what daily life is like feeding, bathing and playing with them. Crazy!

A few days ago, we saw her making one of her first videos on Tik Tok where Greeicy Rendón showed that you had puppies, Pomeranian breed, that follow her everywhere.

Apparently, in the last hours these multiplied even more and now there are shorter legs and smaller bodies in the Colombian’s ranch.

This is how Greeicy said goodbye to his fans: with a new puppy from Pomerania, tiny, newborn and with beautiful fur. Isn’t it very cute?

