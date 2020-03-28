Greeicy Rendón surprises all of Colombia with this photograph

March 28, 20209: 33 AM

Greeicy Rendón is a Colombian singer who made herself known thanks to her participation in the great series vampire girl because she began her acting career there.

Remember that the singer has had a beautiful relationship with fellow singer Mike Bahía for many years, which is why it is said that she is the most beloved couple in Colombia.

Recently, we have observed on his Instagram account a photograph that has left all his fans open-mouthed as we can clearly see the size of Greeicy’s rear guard.

And as if that was not enough, she looks simply beautiful in front of the sea, it is undoubtedly a spectacle that thanks to social networks everyone can enjoy. What luck!

Among the comments we highlight: “How lucky is Mike Bahía to have a woman as beautiful and beautiful as you God take care of you forever we love you Greeicy greetings from Cartagena” “how can you have such a perfect body I need you to give me your secret”

.