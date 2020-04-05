The beautiful Colombian has left us with her mouth open

April 05, 20201: 24 p.m.

Greeicy Rendón is a Colombian singer, dancer and actress who has managed to win everyone over since her first appearance in the famous series “Vampire Girl”. Do you remember her? She is undoubtedly the best.

Since she started her career as a singer, she has not stopped ringing, especially in Colombia where she has her fan club that follows her day after day without stopping and they cover all her publications.

Recently, we have observed a photograph of Rendón that has conquered our hearts and that is that the artist has surprised us with her beauty. God is perfect! just by seeing it her fans have confirmed that it is so.

In the image we are talking about, we can see that Greeicy looks fresh and full of life, her loose hair adds grace and style, and her smile has left more than one breathless.

Among the comments on the photograph, we highlight: “You have me in love, cute girl. I can’t stop thinking about you. I love your eyes. I LOVE YOU. I HOPE YOU WILL COME BACK SOON.”

