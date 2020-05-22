In these times of pandemic, we have used all the tools that technology offers us to stay connected to the most immediate reality and what happens out there. And not only the exterior of our houses, but how the world is adapting rapidly to these strange circumstances.

A great example is the resource of streaming platforms to watch content from series or movies. There is also the ability that an artist can grab his guitar or any instrument, and record himself live for his thousands or millions of followers. And in this way, stay connected with your fans.

But a few weeks ago a new way to stay connected and enjoy strong content appeared (and it wasn’t that it wasn’t, we hadn’t seen its potential): video games, specifically Fortnite where some virtual concerts have been held.

In late April 2020, Travis Sott gave a spectacular concert through Fortnite of just 8 minutes called “Astronomical”, but it brought together 12 million users to see him as a giant who sat in his own world while his songs played.

And in early May, various artists gathered to put together a kind of festival where Deadmau5, Steve Aoki and Dillon Francis played. It wasn’t as spectacular as Travis Scott’s, but it represents a very clear way that Fortnite has a good place to screen.

As well, Now it turns out that at 7 pm (Mexico City time), there will be a special event in Fortnite. This is the official launch of the second TENET trailer, Christopher Nolan’s next movie starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, who also appear alongside a cast made up of Elizabeth Debicki, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Martin Donovan, Andrew Howard and many more.

Grab a front row seat in Party Royale for a world premiere! Catch the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s @TENETFilm at the top of every hour on the big screen starting at 8 PM ET. ʇnO sunᴚ ǝɯı⊥ ǝɹoɟǝq ʇı ǝǝS pic.twitter.com/ZiNfxaRQ7U – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 21, 2020

At the end of 2019, Warner Bros. and Nolan decided to release the first official TENET trailer, and now, a couple of months after the premiere of the film, They will release another new advance in one of the most distinguished video game platforms where, surely, millions of users will gather to witness Nolan’s largest production to date.

TENET will premiere on July 17, 2020.