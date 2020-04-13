It is very rare to see Drake as confused and surprised as in this video. See how this boy managed to completely dislodge it with what was taken out of his mouth. OMG!

April 13, 2020

The American rap singer was in what appears to be a nightclub and is approached by a boy who starts asking him a series of questions.

With a round lollipop in hand, the young man asks “What is this?” to which Drake responds “It is a lollipop“

Then the young man insists and asks him: “What is your favorite super hero?” and he answers that Batman.

Then something very strange happens, the boy puts the candy in his mouth and asks Drake that he pulls on the stick, and what comes out of his mouth is incredible: It’s a Batman lollipop!

Drake He can’t believe what just happened, because the candy was not from this super hero and he is totally in shock.

