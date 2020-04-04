Oatmeal is a very common food at breakfast. It is not only easy to prepare, but very rich and nutritious. Know its great properties.

April 04, 202012:01

The oats It is a super food: ideal for breakfast, rich, easy and above all, with many nutrients.

Consume avenda allows you to have increased feeling of satiety during the rest of the day. By retaining water, it increases its volume and causes bloating. Enough of overeating!

Also, reduce the cholesterol: it contains unsaturated fats, like Omega 6 and avenasterol. But not only that, it also helps control blood sugar levels: Due to its high fiber content, it maintains blood glucose at a normal level.

And last but not least, prevents cancer: oatmeal contains short-chain fatty acids that, when absorbed by the colon, delay the appearance of cancer cells.

Learn how to prepare it in a thousand and one ways that oatmeal allows you and enjoy its benefits!

.