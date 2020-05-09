Alejandro Fernández will celebrate mothers day with an emotional concert online, look who will accompany him on this special occasion.

The Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández He surprised all his followers and fans by announcing that he will celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10 at 5 in the afternoon, with a live serenade where he will sing his greatest hits through his social networks such as Facebook and his account. official YouTube, but what struck the most of the incredible news is that he will have his son as a special guest, Alex Fernández.

The important event seeks to promote the local business which has been affected in these days of confinement, which is why the Mexican foal has shown his solidarity and active in social networks, including seeking to raise funds for the cause.

Recall that the Aztec artist presented one of his great songs titled “That and more” theme that he dedicated to the King of Jaripeo Joan Sebastián, Whose proceeds were turned over to the MusiCares Foundations, Relief Fund in the United States, and Music Mexico in Mexico.

Among the beautiful melodies that he will recite to entertain all mothers on that special day, Alexander His best musical successes are already reserved, some of them are: “Caballero”, “Te olvidé”, “Nube viajera” and “I dedicate myself to lose you”.

While his faithful followers and admirers excited by the pleasant news did not stop expressing their joy at this initiative of “El Potrillo”, many sent flattering messages to the artist, among the messages that can be read on the web we have:

“My platonic love, I have been alone and locked up in my house for a long time. Send me a little kiss so I don’t feel so lonely? Remember that virtual kisses do not hurt. “On Sunday I will not stop seeing Guapote.”

Two powerful voices in a single day, surely you will thrill us with such beautiful songs.

.