VALORANT has already launched its closed Beta and with it we were able to take a look at the first 10 agents of the game. To get to know them better, Riot Games has formally introduced these characters with shorts in which they show off their skills and recently it was Omen’s turn.

This agent is one of the most mysterious in the game to such an extent that nobody knows where he comes from. What is known is that he is a character with great supernatural abilities from which he will take advantage to get away with victory.

One of the powers of this agent who lives in the shadows is teleportation, known as Shrouded Step, with which you can go from one place to another stealthily, although you must use it in a planned way and not being in combat, since executing it takes weather.

In case you missed it: VALORANT will have a competitive system based on ranges.

Omen’s powers are perfect for taking opponents by surprise

With Paranoia, Omen can launch a projectile that goes through walls and diminishes the vision capacity of anyone with whom this kind of energy makes contact. This spell also takes some time, so it is recommended to use it when not in combat.

Dark Cover, as its name implies, does not reveal anyone inside or on the dark sphere. Omen can launch this smoke grenade regardless of the obstruction of the walls and can know where it will be placed.

Finally, Omen’s Ultimate attack is From the Shadows, which will allow him to teleport to any point on the map. However, before completing the technique, the user will have to wait awhile and during this period the enemies’ mini-map will be distorted, apart from a loud noise being heard. It is important to know that Omen can die before completing this power.

We leave you with a small clip that shows Omen’s powers in action.

OMEN /// UNKNOWN

“You thought you were safe” #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/sCosoDqe02 – VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 23, 2020

Are you interested in some skill of this character? Will it be your favorite agent? Tell us in the comments.

Other characters that have already been featured are Brimstone and Cypher. On the other hand, Riot Games has already defined the guidelines for the official VALORANT esports competitions.

The Riot Games FPS is in closed beta stage on PC. Its release date is not yet known, but it is expected to debut sometime this summer. You can find more news related to him if you visit his file.

