Omega-3 supplements, not as positive as thought for heart health

Recently the popularity of fish oil pills it has grown like foam. It is one of the most popular dietary supplements, especially since it supports better brain and heart health. The truth is that most of its therapeutic benefits have been related to its exceptional content of omega-3 fatty acids. However when it comes to heart health, a new study found that some Omega-3 supplements actually do more harm than good.

Scientists at the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute in Salt Lake City discovered that high levels of one of the fatty acids commonly found in omega-3 products, are linked to an increased risk of heart problems. It should be noted that another ingredient was found to be associated with benefits to improve heart health, so its effects were “mitigated.” According to the researchers behind the findings, they state that physicians should not recommend Omega-3 supplements to their patients. Conversely, omega-3 rich foods like fatty fish are a much healthier option.

For more details: The study used data from nearly 1,000 patients collected over a 10-year period and was based on examining the effects of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Among the main findings they discovered that the advice to take omega-3 supplements to support heart health is widespreadAs previous studies on the matter have shown that science does not support its benefits for each of the omega-3s.

As part of the most relevant statements, there are comments from Viet Le, a cardiology researcher at the institute, who stated: “Our findings show that not all omega-3s are the same, and that EPA and DHA combined (the signature formula of most supplements) can negate the benefits that patients and their physicians hope to achieve. “

Notably, the researchers used the INSPIRE registry, an Intermountain Healthcare database started in 1993 that has more than 35,000 blood samples from nearly 25,000 patients. Among which they identified 987 patients who underwent their first coronary angiographic study documented in Intermountain Healthcare between 1994 and 2012. From these blood samples, circulating levels of EPA and DHA in the blood were measured. The researchers then followed those patients for 10 years, looking for major heart problems, such as heart attack, stroke, heart failure requiring hospitalization, or death. They found out that patients with the highest levels of EPA they had a reduced risk of major heart problems. However, they found that higher DHA reduces the benefit EPA offers. In particular, found that patients with higher levels of DHA than EPA had a higher risk of heart problems.

It is important to mention that these findings did not come to nullify the popular benefits of consuming Omega-3 fatty acids and that they have in fact been supported by science. It is well known that omega-3 fatty acids are incredibly important, are associated with very powerful benefits for general health and brain function. They belong to the category of polyunsaturated, they are one of the healthiest sources of fats and since they are not synthesized naturally by the body, it is necessary to obtain them through food. They are essential to function properly and shine for their anti-inflammatory properties, they are a good ally in the prevention of cancer, they are considered a powerful natural antidepressant, they reduce cholesterol and triglycerides, and they are associated with extraordinary cardiovascular benefits.

Based on the above, we are certain about the best medical recommendation to obtain the extraordinary benefits of Omega-3: increase the consumption of natural, healthy foods that shine for their content in this important nutrient. Therefore it is important to bet on the consumption of fatty fish (especially cold water fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, tuna, herring, and sardines), nuts and seeds (such as flaxseed, chia and black walnuts), avocado and plant oils (such as flaxseed oil, soybean oil, and canola oil). Obtaining the recommended doses of omega-3 through food is a better way than betting on the intake of pills in the form of prescription supplements that are characterized by the combination of EPA and DHA.

Finally, the results of this study came to give more force to the findings of the recent research work entitled: REDUCE-IT (2018), in which it is confirmed that prescription products that contain only EPA reduce heart disease events. It is worth mentioning that this study will be presented at the Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology in 2021 and will serve as a good guide to update medical recommendations related to cardiovascular health.

