Omari Akhmedov is out of the UFC

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Omari Akhmedov moves in against Brad Tavares during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Omari Akhmedov no longer in the UFC.

Through multiple sources close to the organization, MMA Fighting learned that the Russian Middleweight has been released from his contract.

Akhmedov, number fifteen in the ranking, comes from competing in the Preliminaries of the UFC 264 last Saturday, where he fell by split decision to Brad Tavares.

For the Dagestani that was his second defeat in his last three fights with the company, because a year ago he was surpassed on the judges’ scorecards by the former division champion, Chris Weidman.

The 32-year-old fighter arrived at the UFC in 2013, but it was between 2016 and 2019 that he went through his best period, accumulating an undefeated streak of 5 – 0 – 1.

That tie was against who would be the challenger to the title, Marvin vettori.

With his departure confirmed, Akhmedov leaves the UFC with a 9 – 5 – 1 record.

