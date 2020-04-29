Omara Portuondo advises the world to listen to music in this pandemic | INSTAGRAM

A diva was not born for confinement. But the health contingency has forced so many international celebrities to stay home to prevent infections. Such is the case of Omara Portuondo who, following the instructions of the health personnel, has remained captive, at home, taking refuge in music.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Who, when the terrible event is over, hopes to travel the world with a new album that he prepares with great affection for all his admirers and connoisseurs of musical art, as a way to celebrate one more year of life, after turning 90 years old in the next month of October.

For those who do not know her yet, Omara Portuondo is a Cuban singer of son and boleros, as well as being one of the greatest representatives of the so-called Feeling. Known as “The diva of the Buena Vista Social Club” or “The girlfriend of feeling”.

You may also be interested: Marilyn Monroe may have had a Kennedy son

His long career began in 1959 and this was the success that has won a large number of awards within the musical guild. She is also known for recording the famous theme for the film, the Spanish version of “The Princess and the Frog” by Walt Disney, interpreting a song by the elderly Mama Odie: Dig a Little Deeper; however, for the soundtrack of the Latin American version, he did not record any.

“I miss concerts a lot, I really like working, my work is very important to me, and it seems that I was born for that, to sing, so I sing and people enjoy it and I do too,” says the iconic interpreter of the Havana.

Read also: Anitta reveals what Maluma is like in bed

“I want in 2021 to do a world tour and get my music to all the places where I can, so there is Omara for a while, for a while,” says the singer after indicating that she is preparing a new album.

On the other hand, Omara decides to issue a small recommendation for all those who are isolated due to the situation: “Listening to music, be it radio or whatever, something that has sound and musicality too, very important”.

.