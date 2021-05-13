Omar Vizquel’s reaction to being surpassed in hits by a certain Miguel Cabrera

The former Venezuelan player, Omar vizquel, did not hesitate to react when he saw that Miguel Cabrera surpassed him as the Venezuelan with the most hits in the Big leagues (MLB).

Miguel Cabrera yesterday Wednesday he connected the two hits he needed to equalize and overcome, respectively, Omar vizquel as the Venezuelan player with the most hits in the Big leagues.

The reason why Vizquel Through his social networks, he did not hesitate to react and have congratulatory words for him. Cabrera, who reached 2,878 lifetime baseball hits in LA MLB and is ranked 43rd of all time.

“Congratulations to the great Miguel Cabrera for taking the position number 1 of hits connected by a Venezuelan in the Big Show. I owe you the band and the crown brother and that you reach 3,000 this year. All the best ”, were the lines written by Vizquel.

Cabrera continues to make baseball history in the MLB and without a doubt that toppling a record of a Vizquel who was also a reference for Venezuela in this sport should be a source of pride and desire to continue writing his name in the books.

Here is the report:

It can be clearly said that both Omar Vizquel, What Miguel Cabrera have been one of the most influential, outstanding and historical Venezuelan players in all of Venezuela in the history of the Big leagues and whoever removes and in a while can stand for his plaque in the Hall of Fame.