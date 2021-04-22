Omar Vizquel reported to the Tijuana Bulls in Mexico

The manager of Bulls from Tijuana, Omar vizquel It was reported in the training ahead of the 2021 season of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).

Through his Instagram account, the manager of Bulls from Tijuana, Omar vizquel published that he is ready to lead the organization in the LMB.

“Assets with Bulls from Tijuana in our 1st full training with the boys and here from the rostrum, seeing the beautiful view of the Chevron stadium ”, he wrote“ Manos de Seda ”in his personal account.

Vizquel who is manager of the organization of Tijuana since the 2019 harvest in the LMB, will seek to give him the championship and demonstrate his knowledge as a helmsman in the Mexican league.

The 11-time winner of the Golden Glove in the Major Leagues, he received messages from former players of the stature of Carlos Baerga, who told him that he fully trusts him and has absolute confidence in him and wishes him the best for the upcoming season with Los Angeles. Bulls on the LMB.

Here the publication:

It will look like it will Omar vizquel in the 2021 campaign of the LMB and the cold blood he could have to lead in the future in the Major Leagues or in the Venezuelan League.