Omar Vizquel gets in tune for the 2021 season with his Bulls (VIDEO)

Who said that managers do not work on their physique, but ask the Venezuelan Omar vizquel, who is preparing to face the upcoming 2021 season of the Mexican League from Baseball with the Bulls from Tijuana.

Through your Instagram account, Omar vizquel made it clear that he is physically preparing for the 2021 season of the Mexican League from Baseball, working out gym in the preseason of the Bulls from Tijuana, team where he is currently manager.

“Back at the gym, I had time without training but with Bulls from Tijuana we started giving fire to this, “he wrote Omar vizquel in your post.

The Venezuelan, with a successful past in the Major Leagues, will want this year in the LMB play a good role with Bulls from Tijuana, team that will seek its second lifetime championship on the ball and return to the top of this summer league.

So, Vizquel shows himself as an active player, lifting a good weight and working his physique to see if that helps Bulls may have a good performance in the upcoming 2021 season of the LMB.

Here the video:

In Mexico it’s almost baseball time now Omar vizquel it’s up to drive Bulls from Tijuana on the LMB to bring this team back to glory.