Omar Sy, Lupin’s success and learning English with the Kardashians

It is said that former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov learned English by watching The Godfather over and over again. Of course, we will not say that there are no better methods, but surely there are also worse … that of Omar Sy. The protagonist of Lupine attended Jimmy Kimmel’s Late Night carried by the worldwide success of his Netflix series. In the United States, that people see a series or movie that is not from the United States is still news and, with that, the interview began. After Kimmel reminded Sy how strange it was to watch a French series in America, the host asked the Frenchman which American series he had grown up with.

After a few minutes that seemed like brainstorming to find references in WandaVision, Kimmel remembered that little of that would help him since in France, like here, they dub content in English. Omar Sy clarified that he did not learn English with those series, since he watched them in French, but that during his time in the United States he does his best to watch American television and thus learn the language.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I try it as a first option with Saturday Night Live but could not understand them because of the speed of the dialogues. The protagonist of Lupine had to change the channel and ended up learning English with the Kardashians and their reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “It was easy to understand” to which Kimmel replies “You don’t have to explain why, we know.”

The truth is that Omar Sy and a large part of his family already live permanently in the United States so we hope they already see something more on television. What is clear to us from his interview is that not only did he learn English, but he is more than ready to succeed in Hollywood. He wouldn’t miss us so much.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io