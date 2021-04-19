Omar Sánchez sets off the alarms for his state of health

The high temperatures of the island and the difficulties in finding food are just some of the challenges that the new contestants of Survivors are encountering on a daily basis. This week, Omar Sanchez he became the new leader of Cayos Cochinos and thus took over from Melyssa Pinto, one of the nominees. Despite having shown his strength as a leader, Anabel Pantoja’s boyfriend has suffered in the last hours a slump who has set off alarms among his colleagues, concerned about his health.

According to Readings, the medical equipment The reality show has attended to the Canarian contestant in case his health could jeopardize his continuity in the program.

Apparently, Omar Sánchez has stated persistent nausea and that does not feel strong. After a medical review, for now there is no reason to worry, they say.

Last Thursday, his girlfriend, Anabel Pantoja, commented from the set that he saw his partner very thin and he was glad that he had won the leader’s game: “I needed him because he was low in spirits,” said Isabel Pantoja’s niece.

This week it was Melyssa Pinto who fell apart on more than one occasion and told her colleagues that he wanted to go of the Pirate Morgan Island. “I don’t feel happy,” he told Jorge Javier at the gala on Thursday.