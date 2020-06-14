Spain continues with its de-escalation plan in the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems that some people have not been aware of the seriousness of the matter. It is the case of a hundred celebrities such as Omar Montes and Susana Molina, who attended a macro-party held on the estate of a billionaire when Phase 2 is still running in Madrid, which does not allow the gathering of more than 15 people under the same roof.

Omar Montes is in Phase 64 pic.twitter.com/Z7iC79hVLR – Diego de la Viuda (@DiegodelaViuda) June 13, 2020

Omar Montes not only attended the illegal party, but also recorded the crowded atmosphere and shared several videos on his Instagram stories.. Some publications that did not take long to receive the disapproval of the rest of the citizens, calling the behavior of the singer and the other guests « irresponsible ».

« What use is it, Omar Montes, to spend a fortune on food for the poor and those affected by the covid-19 if you are putting many people in danger?« reflected a tweeter remembering the food collection that the » illuminati « promoted during the first weeks of confinement. What was then an example for many, has now been blurred by this news.

‘Socialité’ contacts Montes

This Saturday, June 13, the one from ‘Socialité’ contacted Omar Montes to ask him for explanations on the matter. The singer has assured that he came to present his new song and that he understood that there would be about six people. For her part, Susana Molina has not denied her presence but has not given more details. María Patiño, who did not leave her astonishment, has criticized the « little solidarity » of the attendees and the special « cheek » of Montes when uploading the images on social networks.