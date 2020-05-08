Singer Omar Montes does not hide his devotion to tonadillera Isabel Pantoja and loves her as his own mother.

Chabelita’s ex-boyfriend entered the Pantoja family thanks to that love affair with Isabel’s daughter. However, after several comings and goings, their love was cut short and they ended quite badly, with accusations crossing on television, of course.

Omar Montes and she kept inviting Cantora despite knowing that it hurt her daughter.“data-reactid =” 26 “> The case is that, at least in the media, Isa Pantoja’s disappointment with her mother was collected, given that the artist seemed to position herself on the side of Omar Montes and she kept inviting Cantora despite knowing that it hurt her daughter.

He is very close to Kiko Rivera and perhaps this relationship between the two is what has always made Isabel open the doors of her home to her despite the tantrums of her daughter who, in addition, was already dating Asraf Beno. “data-reactid =” 27 “> Omar, in addition to being an ex of Chabelita, is a very close friend of Kiko Rivera and perhaps this relationship between the two is what has always made Isabel open the doors of her home to him despite the tantrums of her daughter who, moreover, was already dating Asraf Beno.

Omar Montes has managed to win the heart of Isabel Pantoja with his sympathy, his affection, his sense of humor and that good boy face that he always puts on the artist. “data-reactid =” 28 “> But, apart from Kiko, Omar Montes has managed to win Isabel’s heart Pantoja with his sympathy, his affection, his sense of humor and that face of a good boy that he always puts on the artist.

That almost familiar love that Omar feels towards tonadillera could end in a musical collaboration together. Although there is no common project yet on the horizon, Montes does not rule out the idea of ​​merging Isabel’s folk style with her musical style.

Aside from how punk Omar can be at times, the boy has a good heart and has shown it in his most caring facet on several occasions. Without going any further, with all the coronavirus crisis, Montes decided to help those most in need.

