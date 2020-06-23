‘El Hormiguero’ celebrated yesterday a very special episode, marked by the return of the public. After the months of confinement, in which the program has been carried out without having viewers on the set, Motos yesterday welcomed the ‘new normal’ before a direct audience made up of healthcare workers. A tribute to the effort that these professionals are carrying out during the coronavirus crisis, and that the presenter finished off with an emotional speech.

The return of the public was also accompanied by another significant change: that of the live presence of the guests (Since the alarm started, celebrities have been interviewed exclusively via video call). And the singer and former winner of ‘Survivors’ Omar Montes was the celebrity in charge of inaugurating this return to the old format of the program, and he did it bringing with him a good handful of novelties in his pocket.

The artist from Pan Bendito has made headlines throughout this quarantine for a variety of different reasons: from his eccentric companion pet until their solidarity work helping those most in need during the crisis, passing by his controversial attendance at an illegal mass party (which was attended by other Telecinco personalities), an episode about which he assured be very sorry and for which he again publicly apologized.

Of all the things the singer told, however, the one that caused the most surprise was the one related to his next musical collaboration. And it is that Montes seems to have garnered the attention of Rosalía herself, which continues unstoppably towards the summit of international success. “The other day I was talking to her“revealed the man from Madrid, who then added that he had contacted the Catalan as a result of She will share a topic of her on Instagram.

And the conversations of both have paid off: “We are seeing to see if we do a little thing”Montes said. “Few people have helped me. And if Rosalía offers to do a remix with me, it is mostly to give me a cable, it is appreciated”, he declared, although he did not specify if the remix would be about a song by him or by the author of ‘El Mal Querer’. In any case, the ex-survivor did not hide his emotion at this future project: “I love Rosalía and I love the talent of Spain. We have to support each other here. Rosalía is a great one. I love it. I send her a kiss from here.”