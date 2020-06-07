The current humanitarian crisis we are going through due to the coronavirus pandemic is putting many people around the world in serious trouble. For this reason, numerous well-known faces from the world of sports, cinema, music or businessmen have made various donations and in this way contribute to the cause. One of them is the singer Omar Montes, who is doing a lot of solidarity during these days and is distributing food and cleaning products to those most in need and what worse are they having in their neighborhood: “With the van of a friend’s father We bring food and cleaning products to people who have a real need these days“he recounted a month ago in an interview for the magazine ct Lecturas’.

Now, he has spoken in ‘El Intermedio’ to explain, among other things, why he decided to help his neighbors before the economic problems caused by the pandemic. As the artist related, it all started after a family needed help to buy cleaning products: “There was a family that needed cleaning products and that’s where I started. I was funny saying that I could help people instead of being at home wandering around watching series, that I was fed up because I had seen all of Netflix”, tells the Spanish interpreter.

After this, little by little he was helping more people until he considerably expanded the circle of aid: “I thought, let’s help a little bit which is always nice. I went word of mouth and they started calling me close families, on Instagram … I have very good assistants who, without them, could not do this work. “

Omar has also explained that he has helped more than 100 people in all these days since he helps about 10 families a day: “Sometimes they ask me for specific things, but there are also people who ask me for help and I do the diet”. The singer also explained that he does not care about money and that he wants to invest it in being able to help the people who need it most: “I do not want to be the richest in the cemetery,” he said. This supposes one more sample of the humblest side of the artist who does not forget his origins.