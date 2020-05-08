We are currently going through a major humanitarian crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is putting serious problems in many countries around the world. This situation has caused celebrities from all over to get down to work to do their bit and try to fight the virus, which is why in recent days we have seen how Known faces from the world of sports, cinema, music or businessmen have made various donations and in this way contribute to the cause.

Now, thanks to an interview in ‘Lecturas’, we have known that the singer Omar Montes is doing a great job of solidarity during these days and is distributing food and cleaning products to the neediest people and who are having the worst time because of the crisis. sanitary: “With the van of a friend’s father we bring food and cleaning products to people who have a real need these days”, has reported in the aforementioned medium.

Montes intersperses his solidarity facet with music, which he has not neglected during the quarantine. During the confinement, the young man released his last song, ‘Hola Nena’, along with his friend Nyno Vargas, whom he supported ‘Survivors’ until his expulsion. The topic in question has already become a success, adding more than 4 million views and causing a stir on social networks.

Omar, a neighborhood boy

The singer of Pan Bendito has always stood out for his humble character, something that helped him to get into the pocket of the audience of ‘Supervientes’ in the last edition of the reality show, from which he emerged as the undisputed winner. The survival contest was a great showcase for Omar and allowed him to make his most personal side known, earning the warmth of the audience and catapulting him to become one of the artists that sells the most in our country.