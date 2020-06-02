“The anxiety of being present in 2021 at Sella runs through the veins. It will be tremendous and very exciting to sing the ‘Asturias Patria Querida’. It will be something incredible, I have no doubt. I am about to assure that the Sella 2021 will be overwhelmed”, commented the Argentine Omar Linares, Sella’s international ambassador. Linares, from Rio Negro, is the architect of the twinning, in 2018, of the waters of the Río Negro with those of the Sella.

The veteran canoeist from Viedma (Río Negro) has been sailing the waters of the Sella since 2008, proof that he won in 2016, in the K-2 master category, forming a couple with Juan Carlos Posada Rubio, “Posadina”, with the colors of the Society Cultural and Sports of Ribadesella. After the recent cancellation of Sella, Omar Linares is already thinking of 2021. “There is anxiety about being there next year. Codis’ decision to suspend the regatta was correct,” he said.

Last November, Linares painted the logo of the International Descent of the Sella on the occasion of the nonagenarian of the Feast of the Canoes (1930-2020), to promote it in the first edition of the Pan-American and South American Marathon Championship, held in Viedma. The idea came from the paddler himself, who was in charge of labeling the striking panel that he wore during the development of the competition on the race course. In addition, it leaves no opportunity to promote the Canoe Party. In addition, it leaves no opportunity to promote the Canoe Party in South America, even from Uruguay and Chile they have great interest in twinning with the Descenso del Sella.

Omar Linares replaces Jorn Cronberg, who served in the last two editions, as international ambassador of the Sella International Descent. Cronberg, who chaired the Marathon Committee of the International Canoeing Federation (ICF), was unable to attend Sella in 2018 or 2019 due to an illness that ended up causing his death last September.

.