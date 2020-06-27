Percussion casings in the residential area of ​​Lomas de Chapultepec where the attack took place. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Such a plan armed 28 hitmen to carry out the strong attack against the Secretary of Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, who were allegedly sent by members of the criminal group of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The modus operandi that the leaders of said project implemented was to place gunmen at various points in Mexico City.

Thus, four cells of seven members each were installed, at strategic points and with the promise of payment of at least 100,000 pesos to carry out the attack.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the possible areas to attack the SSC holder were: Monte Blanco and Paseo de la Reforma Avenue, in the residential area of ​​Lomas de Chapultepec, Miguel Hidalgo; Hamburg and Florence, Colonia Juárez, Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office.

Long weapons were used in the attack. (Photo: .)

Even cameras C5 caught the moment when criminal cells They organized during the early hours of the morning in order to achieve their mission. Paseo de la Reforma was the area where the shooting occurred.

The « Projectile rain » It was carried out when the official’s convoy was circulating in the residential area of ​​Lomas de Chapultepec, on Paseo de la Reforma. According to the Millennium newspaper, García Harfuch survived the attack of 150 bullets of various calibers.

According to investigations, between June 8 and 12 of this year, the National Intelligence Center (CNI) captured a conversation via telephone, which was allegedly held by members of the CJNG.

« Indeed, a week ago there was an eventual threat to some officials », so security was reinforced as a preventive measure to follow up « the veracity, possibility, validity of this information, and on the move it is evaluating the need to modify, withdraw, and strengthen the security of officials, « he reaffirmed Alfonso Durazo, secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of the country.

One of the trucks used by the hired killers had the Carso group logo. (Photo: .)

Omar García and his team were ambushed at the junction of Reforma and Monte Blanco, where a redilas truck, Dodge RAM, with the Carso group logo, in white and a suburban in the same colorThey blocked the way for the official’s convoy.

At least seven gunmen fired from said units, who, equipped with high-powered weapons and various calibers, including a Barrett rifle, opened fire on Omar García and his companions.

In the place, the pilot and co-pilot died, who were designated as members of the officer’s work team and SSC police. In addition to a woman who sold food near the area.

Regarding the capture of the alleged participants in the attack, it was announced that the arrest of 12 persons, As reported yesterday by Ernestina Godoy Ramos, Prosecutor at CDMX; however, the SSC reported that at least 19 participants in the attack have been detained so far.

Detainees attacking García Harfuch (Photo: SSC)

The alleged leader of the attack responds to the name of José Armando « N », alias “El Vaca”, 35 years old.

The Prosecutor General’s Office revealed that “El Vaca” was in charge of recruiting and placing the hired killers who opened fire on Omar García around 6:38 am this Friday, June 26.

Despite the fact that García Harfuch was operated on, After the injuries to his body, he is out of danger in a hospital in the capital.

The official received three bullet wounds to the shoulder, clavicle and knee. In addition, he stated that the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel is the one who gave the order to attack him.

« This morning we were cowardly attacked by the CJNG, two colleagues and friends of mine lost their lives, » he said.

