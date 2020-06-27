This Saturday, the Head of Government of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum went to the hospital to visit the head of the Secretariat for Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuch who is in recovery after the attempt on his life, in which he received three bullet wounds and several splinters that could not have endangered his life.

On his Twitter account, Sheinbaum shared a photo where the security head is seen in a hospital bed with a smile and connected to monitors.

This Friday he was admitted to the operating room where the bullets were removed originated by long weapons of thick caliber, one entered his arm and the other in the leg.

This is the first photograph of the official since the attack suffered on Friday, allegedly by the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), which would have threatened him weeks ago.

Information in development …

