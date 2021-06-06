Omar El Hilali will nationalize Spanish

06/05/2021 at 10:43 PM CEST

Roger Payró

Omar El Hilali’s path to the first team is cleared. Not for talent, but for roles. The always uncomfortable situation of being from outside the community will cease to be an impediment in his career, because as reported by ‘La Grada’ the young Moroccan youth squad will become Spanish for all intents and purposes this next week. At 17 he is one of the great talents called to make his way at the club and this season he even made his debut with Vicente Moreno on April 4 in Albacete.

That day he played his first 37 minutes with the first team, becoming the ninth youngest player to do so in the club’s history. Later and already with the ascent under the arm played five minutes against Ponferradina and completed the entire match against Alcorcón. Last year he was just in Juvenil B and his meteoric progress brings him closer and closer to the First Division.

Omar was born in L’Hospitalet del Llobregat but his parents enrolled him in the Moroccan consulate, so for legal purposes it was not Spanish. For many months now, he has been working to obtain the nationality of the country in which he has been all his life and finally arrives at the best moment of his still incipient career.

This news, in addition, brings joy to SelectionWell, the greater the talent in the lower teams of the Red, the better. Omar El Hilali has been international with the Sub categories of Morocco, reaching his debut with the Sub-20 recently. However, his future is to defend the red-and-yellow flag.. Santi Denia, coach of the U19, would already be considering calling him for the next list.

Only Wu Lei remains

Just three weeks ago the same newspaper ‘La Grada’ revealed that Matías Vargas will also cease to be extra-community. The Argentine will obtain dual citizenship this summer and will start the next season with his new status. The ‘Monito’ occupied this year in Second one of the two places available for non-community footballers, the other being for Wu Lei.

In First, however, the limit is three. In this way, only the Chinese striker will be from outside the EU and the club could incorporate up to two players without a European passport to form a squad whose main objective will be to re-establish itself in the elite.