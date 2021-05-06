Omar Chaparro will star in a new reality show on Disney Plus and already has a release date

Disney Plus was installed in Latin America last year and was quickly able to gather a significant number of subscribers, becoming a solid competition for other streaming platforms in this part of the world. The company has numerous projects planned for its development nationwide and one of them is Chattering, reality show starring Omar Chaparro. After a while of waiting, Disney announces the release date for this adventure on the small screen. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Omar chaparro He is a well-known figure in the Mexican entertainment industry. Through companies such as Televisa, he has made a good name for himself, participating in projects for film and television. But Omar did not want his talent to be left alone in Mexico and he soon looked to the United States for opportunities to further advance his career. With the passage of time we saw them in productions of important stature such as Overboard o Pokémon: Detective Pikachu – 69%. Now we will see him join forces with Disney Plus for a reality show that will take us on an adventure through different parts of the Mexican territory and the United States.

According to Disney Plus, Chattering premieres on the Disney Plus platform this May 21. The reality show will host Omar and his son Emiliano, who together will travel by motorcycle from Los Angeles to Chihuahua to connect with their roots and strengthen the father and son bond. The series will last six chapters and aims to highlight the natural beauties that understand the aforementioned territories, as well as the importance of human relationships, whether with our relatives or with complete strangers with whom we are able to establish a bond.

We invite you to read: 10 times Disney altered the original stories so as not to ruin our childhoods

Chattering has Eugenio Derbez as executive producer, another figure of Mexican entertainment who has known how to chart a path to success in the industry. The actor and comedian becomes an ally of Disney to give meaning to this project that seeks to exalt the importance of family and how good a trip can be to strengthen kinship relationships. Will the series be able to accumulate a good viewer base during its opening time on the Disney Plus platform? The release date is getting closer and closer.

With the appearance of Disney Plus in Latin America, incredible opportunities have opened up for creatives in this part of the world. We know that the company’s base of operations in the subcontinent is in Argentina and that it is from there that great ideas are authorized for the rest of the countries. What other notable productions will be able to achieve realization and become a source of success for Disney?

Of course Disney Plus has many other plans for its catalog. In recent weeks we have seen a surprising boost in the conversation about Marvel Studios thanks to series like WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, products directly linked to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that managed to become hits during their respective broadcasts. It is clear that the company found a gold mine through its supporting characters, discovering that Disney Plus is the best way to bring its adventures to the whole world.

The next series of the MCU in Disney Plus is Loki, a fantastic adventure with the god of lies in which we will see him go through all kinds of difficulties that will bring out the best of his power and ingenuity. It had a premiere scheduled for June 11, but because they want me to crash into Star Wars: The Bad Batch Fridays – 95% have traveled it by Wednesday, June 9.

You may also be interested in: Disney has unveiled a ‘real’ lightsaber as part of its new Star Wars experience at Disney World