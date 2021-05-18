Omar Chaparro reconnects with his past through reality – El Sol de México

With 25 years of career, Omar Chaparro has positioned himself as one of the Mexican actors with the greatest box office successes (in titles such as No manches Frida, Suave Patria and Compadres). He even made the leap to Hollywood as part of the main cast of the film Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, and his participation in the film Blackout (soon to be released).

However, these achievements have not allowed the actor to lose the floor. Although he has lived in the United States for some years, he is very proud of his roots, and he is a true believer that no matter how successful a person is, he should never forget where he comes from.

For this reason, he decided to take a motorcycle tour of his native Chihuahua, next to his son Emiliano, to remember how he lived his youth before fame.

The actor shared The Sun of Mexico That at first his goal was for his son to realize the hard work he had to do to get to where he is, but the biggest surprise was himself, since today he values ​​the path he has traveled more.

“I had not planned what was going to happen with me, it was an almost spiritual shock, so to speak. Connecting with that child, remembering what I dreamed of when I was working, I dreamed of one day making a movie,” he explained in an interview.

“It was nice to meet my karate teacher, my other teachers, my companions of so many years, who had not seen them for decades. It is also a pride to share with people a little bit of the essence of Chihuahua “.

This trip was captured in a six-episode reality show titled Chaparreando, which is executive produced by Eugenio Derbez. Omar explained that his original plan was to carry out the project alongside his friends, but another of the producers suggested that he invite Emiliano.

Due to the fact that at the time of filming (which took place last year) he was a bit estranged with his son, both considered it an opportunity to show the public some drama, but at the same time capture the process of strengthening the bond with Emiliano.

“It’s great that people didn’t see one of my many characters, but rather that they saw an Omar falter, as a human being, with weaknesses like Dad, and see me as I am, very vulnerable. That is something very interesting that we can share with the audience ”.

When asked how their relationship changed from this program, Emiliano, who was also present at the interview, took the floor, and confessed that when his father came from a trip, he spent most of the time with his mother and did not chat so much with him, a fact that definitely changed after connecting during his journey.

The young man revealed that for him the experience was complicated, because he does not like the person he was at the time of the recording, but today he loves himself more, and considers himself a better person.

“It was a bit weird also having cameras recording, especially when we were stuck in the desert and we needed help. There were cameramen just like that, with telephones, water and everything in front of us like nothing else, but they couldn’t help us because it was a reality show, ”he said. “Now I am someone a little different, who is not so bad anymore, I changed a lot.”

Chaparreando will be available from Friday, May 21 on the Disney Plus platform.