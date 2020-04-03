Omar Chaparro makes fans fall in love with the voice of Pedro Infante from home | Instagram

Actor and comedian Omar Chaparro He delighted his fans through a video on YouTube after interpreting some songs from Pedro Infante, the actor surprised with his voice.

The also comedian who starred in the film that was about to be released “Like fallen from the sky” in which he gives life to the immortal Pedro Infante and he performed some of his iconic songs that will catapult him as a singer and actor.

It is worth mentioning that the voice of the actor and conductor, Omar Chaparro He left his fans speechless because after interpreting the requests that his followers requested, they realized that the great similarity with the voice of the immortal charro sinaloense.

It may interest you Omar Chaparro reveals he heard Pedro Infante’s request in his new tape

Short he interacted with his fans through the channel Youtube through which he entertained his audience during these days of quarantine.

Also, the actor He hinted at part of his intimacy since he was at home in the company of one of his pets this time, who at first wanted to compete with the actor and kept barking.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

However, after the former host of the program “Sabadazo“he asked his faithful friend” Nico “as he himself named him to remain silent, he could start with his presentation which he called”Omar in quarantine“

Similarly, after welcoming the viewers, the actor began the talk by commenting that he felt “terrified“with what was happening in the pandemic of Covid-19 which has affected at least 205 countries in the world.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Subsequently, the singer began with the repertoire of songs from Pedro Infante as the requests came

He performed “Black Dove”, “Sweetheart Heart”, “Damn my luck”, “What good is heaven for me”, were some of the songs that the audience could enjoy and that were also included in the production of NetflixIn addition to ‘A media borrachera’, this last song that he hopes to record soon, he said.

In the same way, the actor reiterated that these times have been used very well by doing things with his family, finally he asked his audience supporting people who cannot stop going out on the streets since they have to work because they live daily, he invited them to buy in micro businesses or also not collecting income.

You can also read As fallen from the sky: Netflix original movie pits Pedro Infante against feminism

Finally the comedian sent a message of encouragement on this situation and assured “we are going to get out of this”.

.