Omar Chaparro apologizes to Anahí for making fun of the eating disorder he suffered

One of the first to react to the situation Anahi shared having been molested and attacked by the eating disorders she suffered in her adolescence was Omar chaparro, who immediately apologized.

Omar regretted not having known what the actress was going through at that time, when in one of his programs he made her eat live as a joke.

“Dear Anahí, I offer you an apology for hurting you with any of my jokes or characters that I did in ‘No Manches’ 16 years ago. I didn’t really know what you were going through, “he wrote in a tweet.

I am very happy to see the great woman you have become, I send you a big hug.

She continued to express her happiness that all that she went through has now changed and she is a new woman: “I am glad to see the great woman you have become, I send you a big hug,” she concluded.

Before the words of the conductor, the singer also accepted the public apology without any resentment and gratefully replied: “No matter the time, receiving these words is a beautiful hug to my heart. Thank you, Omar ”, he expressed in his network.

It turns out that Anahí shared on her Twitter a compilation of videos made by a fan, titled ‘Anahí’s sad story with Televisa‘, in which fragments of various interviews appear in which she explains that at times he was on shows where he was disrespected, such as questioning whether he had vomited, criticizing his appearance, or openly mocking his illness.

Ay… 🥺. Well, what makes me happy is that in these times things have changed a lot. And that is because more and more women take care of each other and unite. It is no longer so easy for something like this to happen. 💖🙌🏻🥰 https://t.co/ylsmguhZnV – Anahi (@Anahi) March 25, 2021

