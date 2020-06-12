The Spanish series have become a fundamental pillar for Netflix thanks to productions such as ‘La Casa de Papel’ or ‘Élite’. The latter, since its first season premiered on the streaming platform, has launched several of the actors and actresses who participate in it, such as Esther Expósito, María Pedraza, Miguel Bernadeu, Arón Piper, Itzan Escamilla u Omar Ayuso. Most of them since their participation in fiction have seen how their social networks have filled with followers, as is the case of Ester Expósito, who has become the Spanish with the most followers on Instagram.

During all this time, many of them have kept their private lives away from the cameras, however, they have also wanted to share with their followers some important and happy moments in their lives. An example of it It is Omar Ayuso, who has wanted to share with everyone a photo with his boyfriend, presenting it officially to everyone.

The actor has made his relationship public with a photograph in which he appears with his boy, also an actor Alonso Díaz. Omar wanted to congratulate his boy publicly on his 22nd birthday by accompanying an image of both together with the following message: “How to speak if I can’t find the exact word. happy 22 and happy life, close to me please. “, has written on his social networks. For months it has been speculating on a possible relationship between the two interpreters and now it is finally confirmed.

In this publication we can see the two boys huddled and with their hands clasped in a tender image. His fans have quickly reacted with numerous comments highlighting how endearing photography is. Omar has always openly declared himself gay and activist who has defended the rights of the LGTBQ + community on numerous occasions.