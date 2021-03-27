Omar Álvarez dies, the young man who was not afraid of cancer

Omar Álvarez’s family announced this Saturday that the 33-year-old has died after a long fight against colon cancer that he was diagnosed with in 2017. “Omar is no longer here and now, but everywhere and forever”, began the note on social networks of the former Nintendo press officer in Spain.

They have also used the text to thank all your followers for the messages loaded with strength, hope and love that during these last months they sent Omar, who in October 2019 told his story through Twitter in a message full of integrity in which he assured that he would live with dignity the four months that the doctors They had told him that he had left, according to Antena 3.

“The project to which he dedicated his last days and that he wanted to leave ready to share with all of you will see the light very soon“They have announced, explaining that all their followers will be able to enjoy it through Álvarez’s social networks.

Omar, who worked as creative director of Vizz Agency, published through the streaming music platform Spotify the podcast ‘Omar dies’, in which he always related with humor his experience and that of his family since they learned that there was no longer any treatment that could cure him, as well as other types of talks with Ricardo Castelo.

Last February Álvarez told his hard story in an interview on Antena 3, where he explained that he had been detected advanced colon cancer in 2017 and that he managed to overcome it. Unfortunately, in 2020 the young man was infected with Covid-19, and after several reviews they informed him that the cancer had returned.

After a very tough months of struggling with surgery and chemotherapy, the doctors explained that the treatment had not been successful and that there was nothing more they could do for him. They gave him four months to live. Omar then told during the interview that he had two options, “spend these months with pain or try to do something productive”, and for him, the most important thing was enjoy every minute and live to the fullest together with his loved ones.

He then gave a lesson on how to deal with a situation like yours. In a “society in which death is very hidden”, since we try to forget about it as if it were not going to happen to us, “One way to accept it is to try to take advantage of the time”, an idea that has accompanied him to the end.