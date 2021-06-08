Omaha, heading to Tokyo / Arturo Xicoténcatl

The United States Swimming Trial, Wave II, begins on Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska, with various technological advances, which will conclude on June 20, with its main luminaries, Katie ledecky Y Caeleb Dressel, who are going to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. American swimming is of such a high class that sometimes the events are of a higher order in class than the Olympics.

Errata. One is obliged to repeat one and, by association, to the inevitable errors in journalism, comes the image of the trainer and the ironic, humorous, sarcastic phrase, of Ruben Cabecita de dice, in the workshops of Excelsior, when the guard of Excelsior made the last check on the waterproof test of the page ready to print. “It is useless, they will not find them! The errors will be seen until tomorrow …”.

The video with the spectacular aerobatics, of mortal risk for the paratrooper Luke aikins, escorted by three skydivers, shocks and keeps those who see him in a kind of shock. AikinsAs readers know, he jumped without a parachute from a height of 25,000 feet, the equivalent of 7,620 meters. It was an action of unprecedented value – and of mathematical and geometric exactitude, adhering to the laws of Newton-, which increased when the skydivers abandoned him to his fate at 1 minute 45 seconds. Another 24 electric seconds followed as the reckless man swung around and completed his free fall on his back by making contact with a square net just over 30 meters on a side .; the incredible feat did not happen a few days ago, as I agreed in the collaboration of the previous Friday, but at the end of June 2016. It is not a matter of justification – the only thing I try is to inform the reader of the inaccuracy of the date -, but, simply to explain: in the video I received the 1st date appears. June 2021. Seeing him changed the subject of my collaboration. I reveal my ignorance: I was unaware of this feat. Hours later I was struck by a question and when I corroborated, it was too late to modify the text.

I keep in memory some events of daring, courage, in mountaineering, in paragliding, parachuting, in swimming and in other fields, even in the scientific one, that I have shared with the readers, in which men and women try themselves with the clear and resolute thought that his life is in mortal danger, like the stratospheric leap of Felix baumgartner from a height of just over 39 kilometers, the difficult experience of the German Ana Wisnierska, which was caught in the vortex created by the collision of two storms. They projected it between icy winds, rain and hail at an altitude of more than 9,000 m. He fainted, then a miracle happened; his paraglider, which had become entangled with the turns, unraveled in its rush and survived.

