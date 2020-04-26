Forever the first videoconference with Marseille supporters! In this period of confinement, the OM is organizing and does not lose contact with its groups of supporters. The President of the OM, who wishes to organize regular exchanges with his loyal subscribers (VIP customers, members of OM Prime and of course supporters groups) announced that he wanted to “collect the feelings and questions of the Olympian fans”. Eyraud, who said he was “combative”, first explained that the financial situation of many French clubs, and not only that of OM, was very impacted by this crisis and the fact of not having the guarantee that the TV rights were going to be paid. In order to be able to pay the players’ salaries, “JHE” confirmed that it wanted to resume the season, but acknowledged that the calendar was likely to change depending on the development of the health crisis.

For the moment, the OM has its “ideal” schedule: resumption of training on May 11; return to competition the weekend of June 16 and 17, for a Ligue 1 which would end at the end of July; start of next season on August 23; “But it is the virus that controls us,” reminded Eyraud, in front of leaders of understanding groups.

Fatalistic supporters faced with the prospect of behind closed doors

Comprehensive OM fans … but above all fatalistic, when the subject of in camera was brought up. About ten days ago, a collective of 45 “Ultras” groups castigated the attitude of French leaders and denounced the prospect of seeing matches taking place behind closed doors. “This football, whatever the cost, reduced to a television program, is a football of shame, which will have no future,” denounced the press release … which the Marseille supporters had not signed.

The Olympian groups, which generally differ from the positions of the ANS (National Supporters Association), do not seem to want to complicate this delicate and unprecedented situation even more. Disappointed, frustrated, skeptical of imagining football in these conditions, but aware that the recovery will probably only involve matches without supporters: the leaders of the Marseille groups wanted to listen. And this meeting took place in a good spirit. “We prefer that you are there, it is hard for you, a heartbreak for all”, explained in substance President Eyraud, who also spoke of the fear that these closed-doors would be imposed until the end of the calendar year, if the health crisis were to continue.