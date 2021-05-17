Olympique Lyon takes all three points home after beating Olympique de Nimes (2-5)

05/16/2021 at 11:07 PM CEST

The Lyon showed his best version after thrashing at home at Nimes 2-5 during the match held at the Stade Des Costières this Sunday. The Olympique de Nimes came with the intention of reaping a new victory after beating away from home by 0-3 at FC Metz. On the visitors’ side, the Olympique Lyon won in his last two competition matches against him Lorient in his stadium and the AS Monaco away, by 4-1 and 2-3 respectively. After the result obtained, the Nimeño team is nineteenth, while the Lyon it is fourth after the end of the game.

The first part of the match began in an unbeatable way for the Nimeño team, which kicked off at the Stade Des Costières with a goal from Moussa kone a few minutes after the start of the match, specifically at minute 5. However, the Olympique Lyon reacted and equalized the contest thanks to the success in front of goal by Lucas Paqueta in minute 8. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Lyon team with a goal from Memphis Depay in minute 20 that established the 1-2. After a new play, the visiting team increased the score, which distanced itself by putting 1-3 thanks to a second goal from Lucas Paqueta in minute 24, thus ending the first half with a 1-3 on the light.

The second part of the confrontation started in a positive way for the Lyon team, who put more land in between with a goal of Houssem Aouar in minute 55. But later the local team approached the scoreboard getting 2-4 through another goal from Moussa kone, who thus achieved a double in the 62nd minute. However, the Olympique Lyon he distanced himself by a bit of Islam Slimani moments before the final whistle, at 87, thus closing the game with the score of 2-5.

The technician of the Nimes, Pascal plancque, gave entry to the field to Sofiane alakouch, Lucas Deaux, Nassim chadli, Mahamadou doucoure Y Matteo ahlinvi replacing Patrick Burner, Lamine Fomba, Niclas Eliasson, Moussa kone Y Zinedine Ferhat, while on the part of the Lyon, Rudi garcia replaced Rayan Cherki, Thiago Mendes, Islam Slimani Y Sinaly Diomande for Houssem Aouar, Bruno Guimaraes, Karl Toko-Ekambi Y Leo Dubois.

With this good display the Olympique Lyon He already has 76 points in Ligue 1 and remains in fourth place in the table, instead of access to the Europa League. For his part, Olympique de Nimes it remains with 35 points, in a relegation place to the Second Division, with which it reached the thirty-seventh day.

On the following day the team of Pascal plancque will face against Stade Rennes, Meanwhile he Olympique Lyon Rudi Garcia will face him OGC Nice.

Data sheetOlympique de Nimes:Anthony Lopes, Leo Dubois, Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Maxwel Cornet, Karl Toko-Ekambi, Lucas Paqueta, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Houssem Aouar and Memphis DepayOlympique Lyon:Baptiste Reynet, Patrick Burner, Loick Landre, Naomichi Ueda, Birger Meling, Niclas Eliasson, Renaud Ripart, Lamine Fomba, Andrés Cubas, Zinedine Ferhat and Moussa KoneStadium:Stade Des CostièresGoals:Moussa Kone (1-0, min. 5), Lucas Paqueta (1-1, min. 8), Memphis Depay (1-2, min. 20), Lucas Paqueta (1-3, min. 24), Houssem Aouar (1-4, min. 55), Moussa Kone (2-4, min. 62) and Islam Slimani (2-5, min. 87)