Olympique Lyon host SCO Angers on matchday thirty-second

Apr 10, 2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the thirty-second day of Ligue 1 will be played, in which we will see the victory at Lyon and to Angers in the Groupama Stadium.

The Olympique Lyon faces the thirty-second day of the tournament wanting to overcome its position after drawing the last match played against the Racing de Lens. Since the competition began, the hosts have won 17 of the 31 games played so far, with 60 goals for and 31 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the SCO Angers had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Montpellier during his last match, so he comes to the meeting with the claims to stay this time with the three points. Before this match, the SCO Angers they had won in 11 of the 31 games played in Ligue 1 this season, with a record of 34 goals in favor and 44 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Olympique Lyon has achieved a balance of nine wins, three losses and three draws in 15 games played at home, values ​​that may seem encouraging for him SCO Angers, since they manifest a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that take place in the Groupama Stadium. In the role of visitor, the SCO Angers He has a record of six wins, five losses and five draws in 16 games he has played so far, so that the duel could be the most close between both teams.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Olympique LyonIn fact, the numbers show three wins, one loss and two draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the locals have a streak of two games in a row winning at home against the Angers. The last confrontation in this competition between both teams was played in November 2020 and ended with a score of 0-1 in favor of the Lyon.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Ligue 1 qualifying table, we can see that, before the match, the Olympique Lyon is ahead of the SCO Angers with a difference of 20 points. The Olympique Lyon He comes into the match in fourth position with 61 points in the locker. For his part, the SCO Angers it has 41 points and occupies the eleventh position in the classification.